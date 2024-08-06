3 big surprises early on in Raiders 2024 training camp
By Brad Weiss
1. Delmar Glaze looks like a steal for the Raiders on Day 2
One of the bigger question marks on the Raiders roster going into the offseason was who will step in and be the team's starting right tackle. Jermaine Eluemunor had held down the position the last few years, but with his departure to the New York Giants, help was going to be needed at this very important spot.
Thayer Munford Jr. played very well after Kolton Miller was injured last season, and the expectation was that he may be able to take the next step forward and earn a full-time starting role. As a former seventh-round pick, Munford has been a pleasant surprise for this Raiders franchise, and whether or not he is a starter in 2024, or a swing tackle, you have to think that was an excellent selection back in 2023.
However, the big story this summer has been the play of rookie Delmar Glaze, a third-round pick that some experts felt the Raiders reached on. Glaze has had his welcome to the NFL moments courtesy of Maxx Crosby, but he has hung in there, and is now getting first-team reps for the Raiders.
Glaze may end up surpassing Munford for the starting job, and could have growing pains in 2024, much like Kolton Miller did as a rookie. However, he has shown he belongs, and for a guy many were down on when the Raiders drafted him, that is a huge and welcome surprise for the Silver and Black.