3 biggest underperformers in Raiders win against Browns
A handful of players did not perform well despite the team's momentous victory in Week 4.
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders dug themselves a hole on Sunday afternoon to begin their Week 4 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
But they battled back and even built their first double-digit lead of the season before barely clinging to a victory in the final minute of the contest.
A handful of heroic efforts carried the team to victory on Sunday despite missing several key players. Multiple starters were not in the starting lineup on both sides of the ball for Las Vegas but a multitude of younger players and depth pieces stepped up in their absence.
However, not every player was free from blame for their performance on Sunday.
Here' are the three Raiders who underperformed on Sunday.