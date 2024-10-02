3 biggest underperformers in Raiders win against Browns
By Levi Dombro
Zamir White
This comes as no shock to anyone who watched the game on Sunday, but White is playing himself out of a job.
In a game where the Raiders finally found their stride in the run game and put together a performance of 152 yards on 5.2 yards per carry, White still failed to pull his weight.
He had 17 of the team's 29 carries and only managed 50 yards, which boils down to 2.9 yards per carry.
Every other player averaged at least 5.5 yards per carry except for Tre Tucker, whose only run was a three-yard touchdown rush.
White just hasn't been able to recapture the lightning in a bottle that he caught at the end of 2023, and it has been really hurting the team.
To make matters worse, head coach Antonio Pierce had this to say in regards to running back duties:
Not a good sign for White. Perhaps he is better served as a complementary back and not the bellcow.