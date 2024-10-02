3 biggest underperformers in Raiders win against Browns
By Levi Dombro
Luke Masterson
Masterson has had his moments as a Raider, climbing all the way from the undrafted ranks into the starting lineup on multiple occasions.
Sunday was not one of his best performances, however.
He struggled last week against the Panthers filling in for Divine Deablo, who is injured, but that is at least expected in your first week seeing an increase in snaps.
But week two of the Masterson experiment was a bust as well.
His stats in coverage were not terrible, as Tristen Kuhn presented that he gave up a 66.7 QBR on four targets, allowing two catches for 22 yards.
However, the tackling numbers are staggering.
Masterson missed three tackles on Sunday against the Browns, and he only ended up playing 34 snaps. That ratio is concerning for a linebacker with three years of NFL experience.
The team has a handful of younger linebackers like Tommy Eichenberg, Amari Burney, and Amari Gainer who could be plugged into the lineup at any time, so Masterson needs to pick up his level of play if he wants to continue getting reps.