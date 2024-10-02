3 biggest underperformers in Raiders win against Browns
By Levi Dombro
Nate Hobbs
Nate Hobbs was one of the best cornerbacks in the league through the first two weeks of the 2024 season, but his level of play has dropped dramatically since Week 2.
In Sunday's contest against the Browns, Hobbs was targeted five times, allowing four completions for 20 yards and a touchdown, according to Tristen Kuhn. This means that he allowed a QBR of 122.9, which was by far the highest mark on the team.
Not only this, but he missed two tackles on Sunday. Luckily, neither was critical in the outcome of the game, but Hobbs is known to be a great tackler, and he is not meeting expectations.
This is likely just a rough two-game stretch for Hobbs, as I still believe he is one of the league's very best slot corners. But he has to play better if the defense is going to continue leading the Raiders to victory.
Thankfully, Jakorian Bennett has been playing lights out so far in 2024, and nobody is in the wings waiting to unseat Hobbs from the starting lineup, so he will be able to work out the kinks as the season progresses.