3 dream scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2023 season with very little national expectations, but that could change if these dream scenarios come true.
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders went into the 2022 campaign with high expectations, especially after trading for star wide receiver Davante Adams. This season, not so much, as many experts expect them to finish at the bottom of the AFC West, and be still a year or two away from being a legitimate playoff contender.
Here, we look at how the Raiders could buck those expectations, and be a team to beat this fall.
Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo stays healthy throughout the 2023 season
One of the biggest moves of the 2023 offseason for the Raiders was signing veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to unseat Derek Carr at quarterback. Garoppolo has a strong history in the NFL when it comes to winning games, but he has struggled with the injury bug ever since stepping into the league.
When healthy, Garoppolo has not only won games, but he has proven to be a strong statistical quarterback, and has more weapons around him than he has had in years. Garoppolo is already battling an injury as he kicks off his Raiders career, but a healthy Jimmy G could go a long way in the Raiders being better than expected in 2023.