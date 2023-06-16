3 dream scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders 2023 rookie class has an instant impact
On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders rookie class is loaded, led by an edge rusher that has the size, skill, and athletic ability to be a real menace in Year 1. With Maxx Crosby already at the position, and hopefully a better effort from Chandler Jones this season, the Raiders should be loaded coming off the edge after the addition of No. 7 overall pick, Tyree Wilson.
Wilson was the first selection in the 2023 class for the Raiders, and their next selection, Michael Mayer, could have an even bigger impact. Mayer was considered by many as the No. 1 tight end in this draft class, and with Darren Waller traded to the New York Giants this offseason, he will have a chance to come in and start right away for the Raiders.
The list does not end there, as Tre Tucker should make an impact in the passing and return game, and Byron Young will be joining a defensive tackle room that needed an upgrade this offseason. Jakorian Bennett and Christopher Smith II are expected to make immediate impacts in the secondary, and quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been impressive early on.
Based on the complete draft class, this could be a unit that helps turn around the fortunes of the franchise.