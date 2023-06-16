3 dream scenarios for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders make the playoffs
The Las Vegas Raiders won only six games last season, a far stretch from the AFC Playoff contender they went into the season as. This season, the hope is that the team can take a big step forward, as Josh McDaniels enters his second season as head coach with plenty of eyeballs on hiim.
The talent on the roster is much-improved from a year ago, but can there are major questions, including whether Garoppolo can stay healthy, did they do enough on defense to improve, and how good can the offensive line be. Those are huge questions that will need to be asked if they can compete in what should be a loaded AFC this season.
The truth is, there is enough talent to make the playoffs, but the schedule is tough, and there is no evidence to believe that McDaniels can be a legitimate head coach at the NFL level. With the other Vegas professional sports teams winning championships in their respective leagues, it is time for the Raiders to finally stop being a perennial doormat.