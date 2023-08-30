3 Las Vegas Raiders land on ESPN's top 100 players list
The Las Vegas Raiders roll into the 2023 NFL season with low expectations, though ESPN is high on three of their players.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to right the wrongs of last year's team, a team that ended up going 6-11 after an offseason of hope. That offseason, the Raiders reunited Derek Carr with his college teammate, Davante Adams, and the thought was that move would make the Raiders offense nearly unstoppale.
In reality, Carr and head coach Josh McDaniels just did not go well together, and by the end of the season, Carr had been benched for Jarrett Stidham. Still, Adams had a monster season, and going into 2023, the expecatations are a bit low for the Raiders, but that does not mean anything this time of year.
On Monday, ESPN released their list of the top-100 players in the NFL entering the 2023 NFL season, and the Raiders saw three players named.
3 Las Vegas Raiders land on ESPN's top 100 players list
No. 22: Davante Adams
No big shocker here that Adams would be the first Raiders players listed on this top-100 ranking of NFL players entering the 2023 season. Adams continues to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and even with Carr gone, he should still have a ton of success catching footballs from Jimmy Garoppolo in Year 2 with the Silver and Black.
No. 35: Maxx Crosby
Madd Maxx has proven to be a steal since being drafted in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. One of the only good draft picks made by the Mike Mayock/Jon Gruden regime, Crosby has become one of the premier defenders in the NFL, and could be in line for his first-ever NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2023.
No. 65: Josh Jacobs
It took nearly all summer for it to happen, but the Raiders got their star running back to return to the team, and he should be ready to go Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Jacobs was the only one of these three to not be ranked in these rankings last season, but after proving to be one of the more versatile running backs in the NFL last season, he certainly deserves to be in this list.