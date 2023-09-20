3 Las Vegas Raiders offensive statistics that make no sense in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten out to a 1-1 start to the 2023 NFL season, and here are three statistics that make no sense.
By Brad Weiss
Week 2 was a game the Las Vegas Raiders would love to put in the rearview mirror on Sunday night, as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home inside Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders got off to a solid start to the Jimmy Garoppolo era in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on the road, only to see it all come crashing down inside Highmark Stadium in Week 2, losing to Buffalo 38-10.
Now, they turn their attention to the Steelers, who are fresh off a monster divisional win against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday. The Raiders offense was supposed to be a difference-maker this season with the arrival of Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers, but with Meyers out on Sunday, they struggled to move the ball after their first series.
Against Pittsburgh, the team needs to establish the run, and can do so considering they have one of the best running backs in the game in Josh Jacobs. However, the run game has been atrocious this season, and on the offensive side of the ball as a whole, there have been some head-scratching performances in the run and pass game.
Here, we look at some Raiders offensive statistics that make absolutely no sense going into Week 3.