3 Las Vegas Raiders offensive statistics that make no sense in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten out to a 1-1 start to the 2023 NFL season, and here are three statistics that make no sense.
By Brad Weiss
Josh Jacobs has under 50 rushing yards
The 2022 NFL season was a monster one for Josh Jacobs, as he rushed for nearly 1,700 yards and led the NFL in both rushing yards, and yards from scrimmage. While Jacobs did miss nearly the entire summer waiting out his contract, it was assumed he would be ready to go Week 1, and he looked a bit rusty during the Denver Broncos.
However, going up against a Buffalo Bills defense that was diced by Breece Hall in Week 1, you figured that Jacobs was going to get it going. Many felt he would have his first 100-yard game of the season, but instead, he had his worst game as a pro, rushing for -2 yards on nine carries, as the Raiders got down early and could not attack with the run game.
To date, Jacobs has under 50 rushing yards, which is a stat that would blow the mind of any fan who watched him dominate the NFL landscape last season. Jacobs has to get it going against Pittsburgh Sunday night, as they will be without star defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and if he cannot, you have to have serious doubts about the Raiders rushing attack this season.