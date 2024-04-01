3 Raiders players who won’t make the 53-man roster in 2024
Some of the Raiders' recent top draft picks need to have big preseasons.
Adam Butler, DL
Call it the Christian Wilkins ripple effect. Butler's been a model of consistency in his six year, playing in at least 16 games in each season. He has 22 sacks over that span, which is a somewhat impressive total considering he's only ever started 13 games.
That model of consistency isn't entirely a good thing: in each of his six seasons, Butler's ended the year with a Pro Football Focus grade somewhere between 50 and 60. Despite a bad rookie season. Tyree Wilson's not going anywhere, and Bulter's cap hit wouldn't be much of a burden.
Wilkins' arrival pushes out either Butler or John Jenkins, the former of which didn't have quite the season that the latter did.
Jordan Meredith, G
This one isn't exactly above-the-fold news, but Meredith's another guy that probably has quite the uphill battle ahead of him this summer.
Guard isn't the strongest position on the Raiders' offensive line, but the decision to sign DJ Fluker all but signals that Meredith is still considered a backup if that. Maybe Fluker – who hasn't played an NFL game since 2020 – doesn't pan out, but between the rest of the depth chart and whoever the Raiders may choose to draft in a few weeks, a third-year backup guard with two mediocre seasons to his name isn't exactly some who stays on rosters for a long time.