3 Las Vegas Raiders position groups that could be better than expected in 2024
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are done with training camp, which means it is time for the 2024 NFL preseason to kick off. Las Vegas will open up its 2024 preseason slate against the Minnesota Vikings, and while all eyes will be on the quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, other position groups should be in focus as well.
Most national experts do not feel this will be a very successful season for the Silver and Black, but none of that noise matters until teams actually hit the field in September. While some view preseason games as a snoozefest, the truth is, this is where the Raiders 53-man roster will take shape heading into their Week 1 matchup against division rival, Los Angeles.
Last year, interim head coach Antonio Pierce had the Raiders playing a strong brand of football down the stretch, and earned the full-time role this offseason. He has brought back a passion to the franchise that we have not seen in some time, and we have seen many players step up during training camp, bolstering multiple position groups.
Looking at the roster, the Raiders have a few position groups that could be surprisingly better than anyone could have expected this upcoming season. Here, we look at three of them.