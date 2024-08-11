3 Las Vegas Raiders position groups that could be better than expected in 2024
By Brad Weiss
3. Raiders Running Backs
One of the big storylines this offseason was the fact that Josh Jacobs left the Raiders franchise, landing in Green Bay with the Packers. Since being a first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019, Jacobs has been the feature back for the Silver and Black, and has rounded into one of the more versatile, and productive running backs in the game.
Losing Jacobs hurts, but the Raiders have a wide variety of running backs who can come in and help fill the void. We know that Zamir White will get his first crack at being a starter at the NFL level, and if the last four games of the 2023 NFL season are any indication, he could be one of the breakout players of the 2024 campaign.
The arrival of Alexander Mattison brings a nice change of pace to the backfield, and Ameer Abdullah is someone who can help the Raiders in the passing attack. In addition, keep an eye on Dylan Laube, a rookie from New Hampshire, who has shown versatility and could play a role as a rookie in 2024.