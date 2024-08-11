3 Las Vegas Raiders position groups that could be better than expected in 2024
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Offensive Line
2. Raiders Offensive Line
Much has been said about the Raiders offensive line this offseason, as both Jackson Powers-Johnson and Kolton Miller are currently on the PUP list. Miller and JPJ are expected to be back before Week 1, which paves the way for the Raiders to take a look at guys like DJ Glaze, Thayer Munford Jr., Andrus Peat, and Cody Whitehear as they round out their roster.
Andre James will be back in the center role, and he is more than serviceable at the position. In addition, JPJ has experience playing center from his time at the University of Oregon, so there is depth there when needed.
At offensive guard, Dylan Parham is seen as a rising star at the position, and could make his first Pro Bowl going into Year 3. JPJ is expected to start alongside Parham at the position as a rookie, giving the Silver and Black two young players at offensive guard who could be cornerstone players at the position for years to come.
Then there is offensive tackle, and we already know what a strong player left tackle Kolton Miller is. Since being a first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018, Miller has steadily become one of the best in the game at the position, and will help in the development of both DJ Glaze and Thayer Munford Jr., two men battling for the starting right tackle job.
If JPJ is as good as advertised, Parham continues his development, and the Raiders get some stability at right tackle, the Raiders offensive line should be better than expected.