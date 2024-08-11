3 Las Vegas Raiders position groups that could be better than expected in 2024
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders Cornerbacks
On the defensive side of the ball, the position group that is getting the most attention this offseason in terms of need is the cornerback room. Last year, the arrival of Jack Jones as a starting outside cornerback for the Raiders brought stability to the position, and Nate Hobbs definitely took a strong step forward in his development.
During the 2023 NFL Draft, Jakorian Bennett was selected in the fourth round, and many felt he would step in and start right away. Bennett struggled as a rookie, but he has looked good this summer, and could slide into the starting role going into Year 2.
Then there are the rookies, as MJ Devonshire and Decamerion Richardson are doing their best to prove they were steals as Day 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have both had some strong moments during their first training camp, and could provide strong depth for the Raiders on the outside.
The safety position is solid for the Silver and Black, and that should help the Raiders in the defensive backfield in a big way. However, the cornerback room is being overlooked right now, but when all is said and done, some of these younger players could make this a strong point for the Raiders defensive in 2024, and beyond.