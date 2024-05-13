3 Las Vegas Raiders rookies who turned heads during Rookie Minicamp
Jackson Powers-Johnson
A video of Oregon rookie C Jackson Powers-Johnson knocking over a trainer who was lined up against him during a drill went viral, perhaps making him the biggest story out of camp. The rookie also made news with his impressive play and versatility.
Playing center in college, Powers-Johnson took home the trophy for top center just last season. Although at camp, the rookie lineman was playing guard, where, at least for the time being, he seemed to fit in almost seamlessly.
Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports had this to say about the Raiders' rookie lineman.
"Jackson-Powers sounds, looks and apparently practices like a Raider. "- Bryan DeArdo, CBS Sports
On Friday, he addressed the media sporting long hair, facial hair, and a cutoff shirt. He's a throwback to the John Madden Raiders, a renegade team that took the NFL by storm during the 1970s. " Now, this is something that should put a smile on all of Raider Nation. This is just more proof of the type of culture Coach Pierce is setting, and I for one am all for it.