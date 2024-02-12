3 moves Las Vegas Raiders need to make now that the Super Bowl is over
A big offseason gets underway in Las Vegas today.
Now that Super Bowl LVIII is officially behind us, Las Vegas is a Raiders town again. After hiring Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce to be their new GM and head coach the Raiders can now turn towards the decision making that'll form their roster for the 2024 season and beyond. Even with a somewhat-succesful second half of the season, there's still plenty of work to be done before they can start considering themselves challengers in what's probably the toughest division in football. So now that the offseason is about to kick into high gear, here are three moves the Raiders should make.
There's a long offseason ahead but you can kick things off with a $150 bonus from FanDuel Sportsbook today! Just sign up, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any game right now and you'll get an extra $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins. Sign up for FanDuel now!