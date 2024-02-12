3 moves Las Vegas Raiders need to make now that the Super Bowl is over
A big offseason gets underway in Las Vegas today.
1. Go find the veteran QB
The Raiders have long been speculated to be one of the more active teams in the veteran free agent QB market this offseason, and for good reason. Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the answer, and while Aidan O'Connell played well in moments, it's hard to find many people who think he's a young franchise QB worth building around. They have the 13th overall pick in this April's draft, which most likely means that unless they trade up, one of the best three (or even four) QBs in this year's class won't be available. So that leaves them in the slightly-unenvious position of having to bring in a free agent or trade for a team's starter, though there are some intriguing options out there. Is Justin Fields available? Would the idea of letting Russell Wilson play against the Broncos twice a year intrigue him? There are more than a few creative ways to work around paying big money for a mediocre starter, and the Raiders need to figure out what those ways look like.