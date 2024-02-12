3 moves Las Vegas Raiders need to make now that the Super Bowl is over
A big offseason gets underway in Las Vegas today.
2. Get Maxx Crosby some help
Crosby's a bonafide star, but the Raiders of the Raiders' defensive front leaves a bit more to be desired. It's not like Bilal Nichols, John Jenkins, and Jerry Tillery were unplayable, but you'd imagine that Pierce and Telesco think they can do better than PFF's 97th, 57th, and 40th-ranked interior lineman, respectively. Throwing a ton of money at Chris Jones to leave the Chiefs for a division rival would be quite the statement, and immediately make the Raiders' defensive front twice as imposing. The Ravens' Justin Madubuike or Miami's Christian Wilkins would also be great gets, though probably almost-equally pricey. The good news is that it's a great year to be in the market for interior defensive linemen. The ability to consistently get to the QB with only four guys is one of the biggest advantages a team can have in today's pass-happy league, and if the Raiders want to de-throne Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they'll need to do just that.