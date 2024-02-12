3 moves Las Vegas Raiders need to make now that the Super Bowl is over
A big offseason gets underway in Las Vegas today.
3. Get on the same page with Davante Adams
Adams has been stuck in the rumor mill for about as long as he's been in Vegas, which was more understandable when Josh McDaniels was running the show. Things seemed to be better when Pierce took over (imagine that!), but a report from over the weekend talked about how Aaron Rodgers is still aggresively recruiting Adams to the Jets. That report also made it clear that the Raiders have no interest in trading Adams (imagine that too!), but still – if he wanted to make the Raiders' life hell, he probably could. If a bigger rebuild is coming, it'd be kinda hard to blame Adams for wanting out. He's still a premier wide receiver, and Vegas would obviously be worse without him. But if a separation is inevitable, it'd be better to know that now than in a year or two. Getting on the same page – and selling him on the immediate future – is a must-do this winter.