3 moves Raiders need to make after hiring Kliff Kingsbury

Mainly, figure out the QB.

By Cameron Ellis

Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
1. Trade for the 1st overall pick in this year's draft

It'd be pretty wild, but they do play in Vegas. Outside of the familiarity that Kingsbury would have with Williams (presuming they take him), it's just a smart football move. Williams is one of the best QB prospects in the last decade, and the Raiders aren't going anywhere with Jimmy Garoppolo, Aiden O'Connell or any free agent on the market this year. If Antonio Pierce wants to make a real impression in his first season as the (non-interim) coach, this is the move to make.