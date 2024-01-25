3 moves Tom Telesco needs to make after getting hired as Raiders GM
Here's what comes next in Las Vegas.
1. Have a chat with Davante Adams
One of the biggest questions of the entire Raiders' offseason is what their plan for Davante Adams. Adams, who is just coming off his fourth-straight 100-catch, 1000-yard season, has long been rumored to have interest in reuniting with his friend and former teammate Aaron Rodgers. When things were looking especially bleak during the final weeks of the Josh McDaniels era, it seemed like Adams was destined to finish his career with Rodgers and the Jets. But with the way that the team finished the season under head coach Antonio Pierce, the idea of moving on from Adams doesn't seem as concrete as it once did. He's also recently pitched some free agent quarterbacks on coming to Vegas, which 1. seems like the world's easiest pitch and 2. doesn't sound like something that someone with one foot out the door would say. Adams, 31, clearly still has a few good years of his prime left – which puts the ball in the Raiders' court. Do they want a hard reset? Do they want to try and get a vet QB in the building in time to make a run at the AFC West while Adams is still around? It probably goes without saying, but figuring out a longterm plan for his offense's best player is a top priority for Telesco.