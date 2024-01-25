3 moves Tom Telesco needs to make after getting hired as Raiders GM
Here's what comes next in Las Vegas.
4 of 4
3. Keep Patrick Graham in Vegas
They weren't talked about a whole lot nationally, but the Raiders ended up with a sneaky-good defense this year, especially in the secondary. They ranked among the top 12 teams in most passing categories, though the run defense wasn't as impressive. Graham has already taken interviews for the same position this offseason, and has made it to the second round in Seattle. If the Raiders want to build on the momentum of the last half of 2023, keeping Graham – who took a defense with very few household names and had them playing well by the end of the season – needs to stay on staff.