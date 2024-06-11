3 non-QB Raiders who will make or break the 2024 season
By Brad Weiss
2. Jack Jones
Looking at the Raiders roster, one big question mark is at the cornerback position, where the hope is that Jakorian Bennett will be much better in Year 2. Nate Hobbs returns as the slot cornerback, and he has a ton of potential, while veteran Jack Jones proved to be quite the steal when the Raiders signed him during the 2023 season.
Jones had plenty of highlight-reel plays, and really put his stamp on the Raiders CB1 role. A talented cornerback with a nose for the football, Jones now enters a season where he is going to be relied upon way more than he has during his entire NFL career.
The Raiders secondary has depth, and the safety room has the potential to be one of the best in the game. But if Jones stumbles, and Bennett does not take a big step forward, teams are going to be able to pass against them at will, even with what should be an elite defensive line up front.
Las Vegas' defensive coordinato Patrick Graham is entering his third season in that role with the team, and he has a lot of his guys returning in 2024. Jones is going to be the anchor of the Raiders secondary once again this season, and his play will make or break just how good the Raiders can be on that side of the ball.