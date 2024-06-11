3 non-QB Raiders who will make or break the 2024 season
By Brad Weiss
1. Zamir White
We end on the offensive side of the ball, as the Las Vegas Raiders lost star running back Josh Jacobs to free agency this past offseason. Jacobs had been the team's RB1 since coming into the league as a rookie back in 2019, and in that time, became one of the more versatile running backs in the game.
Last season, Jacobs went down with an injury during the Minnesota game, opening up the door for Zamir White to take over starting duties. A basically unknown player at the time by all outside of the organization, White thrived in his new role rushing for over 100 yards in two of his four starts.
His biggest effort, and one that really put him on the map, was against the Kansas City Chiefs, where he shredded the Raiders divisional rival on Christmas Day. White showed a rare blend of speed and power, something that will be counted on in a big way now that Jacobs is in Green Bay.
Las Vegas added Alexander Mattison to the mix this offseason, as well as brought back Ameer Abdullah in free agency, and added Dylan Laube via the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it will be White's ball to start, and the hope is that he can build off his stunning close to the 2023 season.
If he struggles, especially with a bit of a question mark at the quarterback position, Las Vegas could see their issues on the offensive side of the ball. However, if he looks like he did in 2023, the Raiders will have a stronger group at the running back than they had a year ago, and that will only benefit Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew at the quarterback position.