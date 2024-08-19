3 positions groups the Raiders need to upgrade immediately
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders preseason schedule started slowly, as they lost their opening game to the Minnesota Vikings by the score of 24-23. We discussed the game in-depth over after the loss, but going into the Raiders' second preseason game, all eyes were on the quarterback position.
Prior to the game, it was reported that the Raiders had planned to name a starting quarterback after the contest, in hopes of having enough time to prepare for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the end, Gardner Minshew won out against Aidan O'Connell, a surprising move considering how well O'Connell played down the stretch for Antonio Pierce last season.
With the quarterback issue in the rearview mirror, we take a look at some other position groups that should have the front office's attention. The Raiders have a serious depth problem at some of these spots, and will have to try and bolster the roster before the games really count.
According to Spotrac, some talented players are still available via free agency, and the Raiders could certainly use some help in certain areas. The Raiders have some solid depth on the roster already, but it is clear after the first two preseason games that Las Vegas needs to upgrade the roster.
Here, we look at three position groups the Raiders need to upgrade before it gets too late.