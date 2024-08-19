Just Blog Baby
3 positions groups the Raiders need to upgrade immediately

If the Las Vegas Raiders are going to be competitive in the AFC in 2024, they must upgrade these three position groups immediately.

By Brad Weiss

Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp
Las Vegas Raiders Mandatory Minicamp / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
3. Offensive Tackle

The Raiders are patiently waiting for Kolton Miller to get back to 100%, but at this point, it is anybody's guess when that is going to happen. On Saturday night, Andrus Peat and Thayer Munford Jr. got the start at offensive tackle, and while they played well at times, it is clear that the Raiders have to bolster this position group.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders added Delmar Glaze from the University of Maryland to help give Las Vegas more depth at offensive tackle. The plan this summer has been for him to battle it out with Munford for the starting right tackle job, but until Kolton Miller returns, we will see Munford getting work on the right and left side.

Last year, Munford played well when Miller went down with an injury, but if Miller cannot go at any point in 2024, then Glaze would have to step into a starting role as a rookie. If the Raiders were wise, they would look to bring in a veteran at the position to fight for a job, and there are some solid vets still available via free agency.

