3 positions groups the Raiders need to upgrade immediately
By Brad Weiss
2. Wide Receiver
It has been an exciting summer for Davante Adams, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this month and will now look to get back on the field as soon as possible. However, going into preseason game No. 2, Adams tweaked something at practice and was not able to make his preseason debut.
Though he has not played in the preseason for years, head coach Antonio Pierce has stated the starters will play this summer if they are healthy. Last offseason, Las Vegas brought in Jakobi Meyers for depth behind Adams at wideout, and he had a tremendous first season in the Silver and Black.
In addition, Las Vegas added Tre Tucker during the 2023 NFL Draft, and he showed big-play abilities during his rookie season. After having Lasik Surgery this offseason, he has looked even better during the preseason, and has been the Raiders' most consistent wideout over the first two preseason games.
The issue is, behind these three wideouts, the depth is very thin for the Raiders, despite the fact that the team tried to add some veterans to the position group this offseason. Las Vegas may have to kick the tires on some other vets at wide receiver, as Kristian Wilkerson had some issues against Dallas, and Jalen Guyton and DJ Turner are not exactly WR4 material.
One name the Raiders could turn to is Hunter Renfrow, who had a few breakout seasons with the franchise before being released after last season. Renfrow has still yet to find a home, but could be an option in the slot for Las Vegas, especially if Tucker continues to develop into a real option down the field.