3 positions groups the Raiders need to upgrade immediately
By Brad Weiss
1. Cornerback
Turning towards the defensive side of the ball, the Raiders could have a real issue at the cornerback position going into this season. Last year, Las Vegas was able to bring in an elite option at the position in Jack Jones, who looks even better during his first summer with the Silver and Black.
Nate Hobbs is a solid option as the slot cornerback, and his hope is that he can continue to trend in the right direction. The problem is, behind those two starters, the talent drops way off, as Jakorian Bennett may not be ready to slide into a starting role at this point.
The Raiders did not do enough to bolster the position group this offseason. They failed to bring in a legitimate option in free agency, and waited until later in the draft to bring in the duo of MJ Devonshire and Decamerion Richardson.
That has left them with a weak link on the defensive side of the ball, one that they must address, especially in an AFC West that includes quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. According to Spotrac, there are some solid veterans the Raiders could bring in to battle it out for a roster spot over the final few weeks of the preseason.
It is pretty clear they need help at cornerback, especially after being shredded by Trey Lance this past weekend, and the time is now to bring in some reinforcements to bolster the position group in a hurry.