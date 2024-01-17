3 Raiders head coaching candidates to consider and 2 to avoid
The NFL coaching carousel continues on.
It's a good year to be looking for a head coach. In what's turned out to be a fairly-unprecedented class of free agent head coaches, the Raiders have more than a couple intriguing options to lead the team into 2024 and beyond. The Raiders are in a bit of a unique situation, even among teams that are looking for new coaches – they already have someone in-house who would be a great candidate, and has already proved it. So who should be the coach next season in Las Vegas? Here are three candidates worth considering, and two worth avoiding.