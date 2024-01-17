3 Raiders head coaching candidates to consider and 2 to avoid
The NFL coaching carousel continues on.
2 Candidates Worth Avoiding
1. Bobby Slowik
At the end of the day, this is less about Slowik and more about who else is out there. Slowik's resume is impressive: he has stints as both an offensive and defensive coach under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and has done wonders with CJ Stroud in Houston as the Texans' offensive coordinator this season.
But it's worth wondering if the Raiders would be a little scared off by his age (36) and his lack of head coaching experience. The highest position he's held in an organization is OC, which he's been for exactly one (1) year. It's not apples-to-apples, but it'd be hard to blame the Raiders for not wanting to roll the dice on an offensive-minded guy who could be a great head coach one day after the whole Josh McDaniels fiasco.
2. Bill Belichick
Again, this is less about coaching ability and more about organizational fit. Can you really see Belichick ending his career in Las Vegas? And would Belichick want to spend his final years coaching rebuilding a team in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert? The Raiders seem like a bigger project than Belichick would be willing to take on at this point, and Belichick doesn't seem like the kind of coach like the Raiders are looking for.
At 71 years old, it's not like he'd be around for the long haul. He's undoubtedly a great coach, but it's a bad fit.