3 Raiders with a ton of pressure on them entering 2024
By Brad Weiss
We are officially in the beginning stages of the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL season. Last year, the Raiders played well down the stretch, staying alive in the AFC Playoff race until nearly the final week of the season, but once again, found themselves on the outside looking in at the postseason.
This offseason, big changes came to the organization, as they brought in Tom Telesco as the general manager, brought back Antonio Pierce in a full-time role as head coach, and made some big player personnel moves. Josh Jacobs landed in Green Bay, and the quarterback room was revamped again, while the addition of Christian Wilkins to the defense could make that unit very special up front in 2024.
However, there are certain players who are going to make or break the Raiders' 2024 NFL season, and here, we look at three of them.
3. Jakorian Bennett, Cornerback
The Raiders have two of their starting cornerback positions set, as Jack Jones will return on the outside, and Nate Hobbs in the slot. However, there is a gaping hole opposite Jones on the outside, one that the team is hoping could be filled by second-year defensive back, Jakorian Bennett.
There was buzz surrounding Bennett last summer, but he had a very sub-par rookie season, and will need to prove his worth once again this August. If he can become a shutdown corner, it will completely change the feeling surrounding this cornerback room, but if he cannot lock down the position, the Raiders could be in big trouble.
2. Thayer Munford Jr., Offensive Tackle
With Jermaine Elueumunor heading back to the East Coast to play with the New York Giants, the Raiders have to find their new starting right tackle. The first name on the list should be Thayer Munford Jr., who played well at left tackle last season when Kolton Miller went out due to injury.
Munford is a former seventh-round pick, but has the size and strength to start at the NFL level. He will battle it out with rookie Delmar Glaze for the starting job, but if he can solidify himself as a legitimate right tackle in the NFL, this Raiders offensive line could be a good one in 2024.
1. Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback
Then there is the biggest elephant in the room, and that is the question of who will be the team's starting quarterback in 2024. No team wants to go into the summer months without an unquestioned starter at the most important position in sports, but that is where Las Vegas is right now, with Aidan O'Connell having a slight edge over Gardner Minshew II.
The truth is, the Raiders offense has some incredible weapons, and the offensive line has the potential to be solid as well. However, if O'Connell cannot get the job done at quarterback, this group is going to struggle, and in terms of the entire roster, no player has more pressure on him to get the job done than No. 12 does.