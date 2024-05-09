3 Raiders starters whose jobs are in jeopardy following NFL Draft
3. Cody Whitehair, OL
Sometimes the NFL just isn't fair. After a long and mostly successful career in Chicago, Whitehair signed a one-year deal with the Raiders this offseason. He figured to be one of the more versatile members of a Raiders offensive line that is quietly pretty good, and at the very least he was coming to Vegas with a ton of veteran experience and familiarity with new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Then the Raiders used their second round pick on Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. And even if he doesn't start right away, one of the guard spots is going to be his sooner rather than later. The Raiders aren't moving Kolton Miller, Andre James, or Austin Peat any time soon – realistically, the interior is where jobs are going to be won/loss this summer. So maybe Whitehair either holds off Powers-Johnson to start the year, or the two of them are better than Dylan Parham. But two of the three Raiders' guards are Day 2 picks under the age of 25 – the writing's on the wall for Whitehair, whether that's in Week 1 or Week 8.
There are certainly worse swing guards in the NFL, but it seems like Whitehair joined the Raiders with the idea that he'd be a starter. Life moves quick in the NFL.