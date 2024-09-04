3 Raiders who could cost Las Vegas against the Chargers in Week 1
By Brad Weiss
With the 2024 NFL preseason over, all eyes turn to Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, as the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Los Angeles to take on their rivals, the Chargers. In what is usually a 'home' game for the Silver and Black, this will be an early test for Antonio Pierce, making his debut as a full-time NFL head coach in 2024.
Across the sidelines will be Jim Harbaugh, a former Chargers quarterback who is fresh off a national title-winning season with the Michigan Wolverines. When these two franchises battle it out, it is usually must-see television, and for the Raiders, they will be looking to prove all the doubters wrong in Pierce's first full season at the helm.
With that said, we take a look at three current Raiders starters who could cost the Silver and Black a victory on Sunday.
3. Cody Whitehair
According to the Las Vegas Raiders depth chart going into Week 1, the starting left guard for the Silver and Black on Sunday against the Chargers will be Cody Whitehair. A veteran offensive lineman who has played under offensive coordinator Luke Getsy before, Whitehair benefited from rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson missing most of the summer on the PUP list, and will start opposite Dylan Parham in Week 1.
Whitehair has experience but if the Raiders are to beat the Chargers on Sunday, they will have to establish the run game with Zamir White. That will give Gardner Minshew more time in the pocket to operate, but if the Chargers get strong pressure up the middle due to Whitehair not being an elite player at the offensive guard position, Las Vegas could struggle to move the ball.