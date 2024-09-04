3 Raiders who could cost Las Vegas against the Chargers in Week 1
By Brad Weiss
2. Gardner Minshew
The biggest storyline surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this summer was which quarterback would win the battle to be the team's Week 1 starter. When all was said and done, despite Aidan O'Connell playing well this summer, Pierce decided to go with the veteran in Gardner Minshew.
Las Vegas added Minshew this offseason, and he is fresh off a Pro Bowl season with the Indianapolis Colts, but there are plenty of question marks surrounding him entering Week 1. Minshew looks the part, seeming like an Old School Raiders signal-caller, but his gutsy play could end up costing Las Vegas in the long run.
Minshew has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including Davante Adams, who is widely considered one of the best wide receivers in the game. However, the run game will have to prove itself now that Josh Jacobs is gone, and if the offense is forced to win thanks to Minshew, that would slightly lean in the Chargers' favor.