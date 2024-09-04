3 Raiders who could cost Las Vegas against the Chargers in Week 1
By Brad Weiss
3 Raiders who could cost Las Vegas against the Chargers in Week 1
1. Jakorian Bennett
It was no big secret that the Raiders needed to upgrade their secondary this offseason, and they did so by adding Decamerion Richardson to the cornerback room. In fact, Las Vegas drafted two cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, but MJ Devonshire was one of the final cuts when the team put the regular season 53-man roster together.
Las Vegas has a strong CB1 in Jack Jones, who many predict will have a breakout season for the Silver and Black in 2024. In the slot, Nate Hobbs has proven to be more than serviceable, and in fact, he shown at times that he could develop into one of the best in the game at the position.
That leaves the other starting outside cornerback spot in the spotlight, and that currently belongs to second-year player, Jakorian Bennett. There were high expectations for Bennett as a rookie in 2023, but he struggled through his rookie season, and will now be asked to help stop what could be a high-powered passing attack for the Chargers, led by star quarterback Justin Herbert.
Bennett will have to prove he can get the job done on Sunday, because Herbert is one of the best in the game, and a weakness in the secondary could be all he needs to have a big day in Week 1.