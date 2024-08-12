3 Raiders who improved their stock in the 2024 preseason opener
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener on Saturday, falling to their NFC North foe by the score of 24-23. The Raiders got strong play from many of their players, and overall, it looked like they have the depth and talent to possibly turn some heads in what should be a very competitive AFC West this season.
For the Raiders, the next few weeks will bring some incredible storylines, including who wins the QB competition, and what players come out of nowhere to earn roster spots. There will also be some devastating cuts to the roster as we inch closer to the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, so these preseason games are so important to so many players.
Here, we look at three Raiders who improved their stock during the preseason opener.
3. Gardner Minshew
All eyes were on the quarterbacks for this preseason opener, and the truth is, both players showed the ability to get the job done. Aidan O'Connell showed some precision passing, going 7-for-9 in the game, but it was Gardner Minshew who may have done more to earn the starting job.
When it comes to these two quarterbacks, it may come down to which man can make more plays happen with his feet when things break down. Minshew proved to be the better quarterback in that respect, and with head coach Antonio Pierce looking to name a starting quarterback soon, Minshew may have the edge right now.
2. Amari Burney
The Raiders got solid play from their two starting linebackers last season, as the arrival of Robert Spillane, and the improved play from Divine Deablo set the tone at the position group. Behind those two, many players are vying for a spot on the roster, including second-year linebacker, Amari Burney.
Burney appeared in seven games as a rookie last season, collecting 15 tackles, and even making one start. He looked good on defense on Saturday, with four tackles, including three solo, as well as a tackle for a loss.
1. Tre Tucker
We know that Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers will lead the way in terms of the wide receivers in the passing game, and the tight ends, led by Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer will prove to be real assets as well. However, the Raiders are looking for that third wideout to be a threat on Sundays, and Tre Tucker may have staked his claim to do so this weekend.
Tucker displayed incredible big-play abilities, racking up over 70 yards on two catches. He has the speed and deep-play ability to take the top off the defense, and that should go a long way in helping free up both Adams and Meyers on the outside.