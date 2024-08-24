3 Raiders who played themselves out of a job in 2024 preseason
Don't cry because it's over, smile because it's over!
The Raiders preseason is officially behind us, which means that now we just sit through this weird two week lull waiting for the regular season to start. Cut down day is next week, though players will probably start getting cut as early as Saturday morning. Here's the first of what will surely be at least two looks at who played their way out of a job with the Raiders this preseason.
Three Raiders who didn't help their case this preseason
1. Tyree Wilson, DE
He didn't even play on Friday night, so it's not like Wilson's job job is in danger. At least not yet. But Wilson's underwhelming preseason was one of the more talked about, non-QB stories of the Raiders' preseason. Other guys have been more productive – Matthew Butler finally got to Brock Purdy for the team's first sack of the *entire* preseason, which is probably not that big of a deal but certainly reads like one! For now, it's Wilson's role that's in way more immediate danger; it's not like the defensive line is hurting for talent. It won't be surprising to see him have to earn playing time early in the season.
2. Zach Gentry, TE
It's not even that Gentry did anything wrong, it's just that he didn't really do anything at all. His only target was a seven yard reception which, in his defense, is a tough sample size to work with. Teams just don't ever carry that many tight ends, and the Raiders only really had one open spot to begin with. Whoever makes the team alongside Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and Harrison Bryant probably wouldn't have much of a role anyway, so it was always going to be an uphill battle. Maybe he'll be a practice squad guy, but Gentry didn't do enough to preseason to be much else this year.
3. Jalen Guyton, WR
Guyton's night wasn't all that bad, but it wasn't Tyreik McAllister's night. Special teams plays such a critical part of who does/doesn't make that last handful of roster spots, and McAllister's 81-yard return touchdown feels like the sort of play that makes a decision easier. The battle for the final few spots in the Raiders' wide receiver room was one of the more interesting storylines to follow along during their final preseason game, and Guyton just didn't make the plays that other guys did.