3 Raiders whose stock plummeted during the 2023 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders failed to make the playoffs in 2023, and these three players saw their stock plummet during the season.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders did not reach their ultimate goal of making it to the playoffs, but as is the case every season, some good came out of their 8-9 campaign. On defense, Patrick Graham helped turn around the unit on all three levels, and once again, Davante Adams proved to be one of the better offensive playmakers in the game.
During the season, changes had to be made at the top, as Mark Davis let go of Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels. This enabled him to put Champ Kelly and Antonio Pierce in charge of the direction of the 2023 Raiders, and you have to think that tandem did a tremendous job, leading Las Vegas to a 5-4 record down the stretch.
Throughout the season, many players exceeded expectations, but there were a handful who hurt their stock in a big way. Here, we look at three Raiders who saw their stock plummet in a big way in 2023.
3. Marcus Peters
Marcus Peters was brought in by the Raiders in July, and the hope was that he could be the kind of elite cornerback that saw him earn All-Pro honors early in his career. He started the season in the starting lineup, and even had a 75-yard touchdown off an interception against Detroit, but after being benched, he was eventually released by the team during the season.
Peters was supposed to come in and help solidify the secondary, but instead, he was shown the door before the season wrapped up. He is likely to latch on somewhere else in 2024, but his play showed that his time as an elite cornerback at the NFL level is over.