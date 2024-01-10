3 reasons Las Vegas Raiders should hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
If the rumors of Harbaugh's interest in the Raiders are true, here's why they should make it happen.
1. All He Does Is Win
It's the obvious answer of all obvious answers. The Raiders' entire ethos quite literally revolves around just winning, baby, and that is more or less exactly what Jim Harbaugh does. He went 29-21 as the head coach at Stanford, which is arguably more impressive than winning a National Championship at Michigan. Then he went 44-19 with the San Francisco 49ers, winning double-digit games in three of his four years there. His track record at Michigan -- hilariously-handled cheating scandals aside -- has been talked about plenty over the last week and, frankly, speaks for itself. The Raiders would win with him, and they'd probably win a ton. With so many head coaching hires being glorified dice rolls, getting Harbaugh in the building is about as safe a bet you can make. And Vegas loves safe bets!