3 reasons Las Vegas Raiders should hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
If the rumors of Harbaugh's interest in the Raiders are true, here's why they should make it happen.
2. He Knows How To Develop QBs
Whether it was Andrew Luck at Stanford, Colin Kaepernick in San Fran, or JJ McCarthy in Ann Arbor, Harbaugh's track record with QBs is generally pretty strong. There's probably an Ohio State fan or two out there that would happily point to the other, like, 10 Michigan QBs that Harbaugh didn't get a whole lot out of, but that's another argument for another time. The Raiders can say Aiden O'Connell is the capital-G guy all they want, but there's no way Harbaugh takes a job where he's required to keep personnel from the previous front office in place. He'll get the opportunity to scout, draft, and develop his own quarterback, which probably bodes well for the Raiders. The McCarthy connection would be hard to ignore, despite the (fair) skepticism about whether he's really a Top-15 talent. But when you bring in Jim Harbaugh, you're sorta just along for the ride.