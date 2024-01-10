3 reasons Las Vegas Raiders should hire Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
If the rumors of Harbaugh's interest in the Raiders are true, here's why they should make it happen.
3. The Vibes Are Right
This is admittedly a very stupid point, so I wouldn't blame you for hating it. There's no real research or objective analysis behind this point -- which is, I'd argue, the whole point of vibes. You can't explain or rationalize it; you just know. And with Harbaugh and the Raiders, you just know. The same can be said for Antonio Pierce which, again, just means that the team's in a better position than a lot of their peers. For instance, did anyone think that the vibes were right when Josh McDaniels was hired? It was doomed from the start. Harbaugh seems to have a thing for going back to old stomping grounds, and his time in Oakland as the QB coach in the early 2000's checks off that box for the Raiders. The vibes are there, which seems like a silly argument to make such an important organizational decision until you follow the NFL long enough to know that teams make silly decisions every single day.