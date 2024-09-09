3 reasons Raiders fans should not panic after the Week 1 loss to the Chargers
By Brad Weiss
On Sunday, in front of a mostly Raiders-friendly crowd inside SoFi Stadium, the Las Vegas Raiders took on division rival Los Angeles. The Raiders took a 7-6 lead into halftime, but it was mostly all Chargers after that point, as running back J.K. Dobbins ran all over the Las Vegas defense in the second half.
In the end, Las Vegas fell to the Chargers 22-10, a much more lopsided score than the real game would indicate. There were issues, as the offense struggled mightily at times, as well as some questionable coaching calls, but now the page turns to next Sunday, when Las Vegas heads East to play the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore will be taking on their second straight AFC West opponent in Week 2, as they opened up their 2024 season with a loss on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens are expected to be one of the better teams in the AFC this season, so this will be another early-season test for the new-look Raiders.
Here, we look at three reasons Raiders fans should not be panicking after the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.