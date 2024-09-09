3 reasons Raiders fans should not panic after the Week 1 loss to the Chargers
By Brad Weiss
3 reasons Raiders fans should not panic after the Week 1 loss to the Chargers
3. Offense needs more time to gel
Quarterback Gardner Minshew II won the battle over Aidan O'Connell this summer, but during the opener, he had his fair share of gaffes. He would end up completing 25-of-33 passes for over 250 years, and based on the box score, you would assume he outplayed his counterpart Justin Herbert throughout.
However, he had some major mistakes in the game, including a backward pass for a fumble that would set the Chargers up to close to within one late in the first half. Minshew also had a late-game interception, but it was really his inability to sustain long drives that hurt the Raiders in the end.
It was Minshew's first start as the Raiders quarterback, while Zamir White struggled in his first opportunity taking over for Josh Jacobs as the full-time starting running back for Las Vegas. Luke Getsy also struggled to get Davante Adams more involved, but we did see some nice things from Alexander Mattison, as well as rookie first-round pick, Brock Bowers.
It is going to take the offense some time to get things going, but it won't be any easier going up against a tough Baltimore defense on the road in Week 2.