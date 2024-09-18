3 reasons the Raiders could continue to shock the NFL in 2024
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off an improbable win on Sunday, coming back from a ten-point third quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens on the road, 26-23. The Raiders went into that game as huge underdogs, and playing on the road, especially on the East Coast, has never been an easy task for the Silver and Black.
However, somehow the Raiders managed to stay in the game long enough for quarterback Gardner Minshew to captain a comeback victory. It is only two games, and the Raiders struggled in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and early in this one, but they appear to be a team that could continue to shock the NFL landscape in 2024.
Here is why.
3. Raiders coaching staff is not afraid to make adjustments
Early on vs the Ravens, it was clear that the gameplan for Luke Getsy and the offense was not working. While the defense continued to keep the Silver and Black in the game, the offense showed the same kind of holes that we saw against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
However, Getsy made his adjustments in the second half, and the offense thrived, working the ball downfield to the playmakers in the passing game. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had an excellent game plan for Lamar Jackson as well, as Las Vegas was able to get pressure on him all game long.
With a strong cast of coaches around him, Antonio Pierce has put himself in position for success as a head coach in the NFL. He and his staff are not afraid to flip the page and try other things when the going gets rough, and that is a good sign that they could have the right people in place to get the job done in 2024.