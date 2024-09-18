3 reasons the Raiders could continue to shock the NFL in 2024
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders have legitimate playmakers on offense
Coming into the 2024 season, we knew about the big loss on offense, as Josh Jacobs left the Silver and Black to play in Green Bay. We also knew that the offensive line had some issues, and a quarterback battle between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell would likely decide the team's success this season.
Las Vegas was in a good position, however, to move the ball on offense this year, as Davante Adams returned at wide receiver, and Tre Tucker looked very explosive during the summer months. In addition, Jakobi Meyers was outstanding in his first season with the team in 2023, so the Raiders knew that no matter who was the quarterback, they should have been able to pass the ball with some consistency.
But it has been the play of rookie Brock Bowers that has created matchup problems for defenses this year, as Bowers has set the record for most receptions by a tight end through the first two games of their NFL career. He is giving the Raiders a real weapon coming across the middle, and he has a skill set that enables Luke Getsy to put him anywhere on the field.
The run game has to be better, and that will likely be a focal point in practice this week, but if Bowers continues to produce the way he has through the first two games, the Raiders have a playmaker at tight end that can take a lot of pressure off of Adams on the outside.