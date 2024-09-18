3 reasons the Raiders could continue to shock the NFL in 2024
By Brad Weiss
1. Raiders defense is elite
Make no mistake about it, the Raiders have an elite defensive unit in 2024. Even with Malcolm Koonce going down with an injury before the season opener, and 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson out, Maxx Crosby was still able to get after Lamar Jackson all game long on Sunday.
Robert Spillane is as good as it gets at the linebacker position, coming up with tackle after tackle, and even nabbing his first interception of the 2024 season on Sunday. The Raiders have elite talent on all three levels, something they have not had in years, and they finally found their missing piece at defensive tackle this offseason with the addition of Christian Wilkins.
Las Vegas' defense kept them in the game on Sunday early on, as the offense had their issues to start before turning to the passing attack after halftime. That is going to be a storyline all season long, because players like Crosby do not come around too often, and he could be in line to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year honor if the Raiders can continue to win games.
Defense wins games, and the Raiders are good enough on that side of the ball to do just that in 2024.