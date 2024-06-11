3 reasons the Raiders could shock and win the AFC West in 2024
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders offensive skill players should take another leap forward
Much of the talk surrounding the Raiders offense has been negative this offseason, as some feel they did not do enough to upgrade the quarterback position. In addition, new faces have been added to the offensive line, and anytime you lose a player of Josh Jacobs' talent, that kind of production is going to be hard to replace.
However, looking at the positives, Zamir White played very well in Jacobs' absence last season, and should build on that now that he is the team's RB1. In addition, drafting Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft was a solid move by Tom Telesco, as many felt he would be a top-10 pick in this past year's draft class.
Bowers and Michael Mayer should give the Raiders a dominant young duo at the tight end spot, with Harrison Bryant filling a veteran role in that room.
Then there is the Raiders wide receivers, as Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers return to give the team's a strong 1-2 punch at the position for the second year in a row. Free agent addition Michael Gallup could prove to be a strong contributor if he stays healthy, and Tre Tucker is a big play waiting to happen.
Of course, it all depends on what the Raiders get from the QB room this year, but there are more than enough weapons for either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew.