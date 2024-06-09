3 Reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders are better without Josh Jacobs in 2024
By CJ Errickson
Reason #1: Zamir White showed promise in 2023 against the odds.
Despite entering a starting role in just his second NFL season, the University of Georgia Product made the most of his opportunities when his number was called in 2023.
With a full offseason training program with the anticipation of him becoming the starter, White is already chomping at the bit to be the Silver and Black's lead back.
Per a recent interview with ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, when asked if he was ready to take over Josh Jacobs' spot, he replied with a "Hell Yes!" Moreover, despite his impressive finish to last season, White is focused on his offseason work and putting last year behind him moving forward.
Reason #2: The Raiders' backs behind Zamir White are more than capable.
Behind the Silver and Black's workhorse are two veterans and one promising rookie back. Former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison signed a one-year deal with the team this past offseason. Mattison was the backup to former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook in Minnesota for four seasons. Despite being a backup for most of his career, he is more than ready to assist in other ways after a recent interview from NFL.com.
""But with the right guys, with the right group, with the right coach, it makes that process a lot easier. So, for us to be able to have a good group of backs, there's some young guys in the room, but we're all relative to one another in that sense, and we help one another.""- Alexander Mattison via NFL.com
The nine-year veteran Ameer Abdullah also returns to the Raiders for his third consecutive season in 2024. Primarily used as the team's third-down back, Abdullah brings a wealth of knowledge and experience for the newcomer who will most likely round out the team's backfield in 2024.
Dylan Laube was the 208th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the Las Vegas Raiders are banking on the young New Hampshire standout to find a role with the team sooner rather than later.
Whether it is his athletic ability, pass-catching ability, or promising traits as a returner, Laube will likely find a role with head coach Antonio Pierce's squad sooner rather than later. With all these pieces in the backfield before 2024, the Raiders made a business decision that just about anyone could understand.